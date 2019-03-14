Sharks' Evander Kane announces loss of 26-week-old unborn child

(Getty)

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane took to social media to announce that he and his wife have lost their unborn child at 26 weeks.

Kane shared the devastating news on Twitter on Thursday afternoon:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A message from my family and I pic.twitter.com/q8sPXQkWh8 — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) March 14, 2019





Kane, who also missed the Sharks’ previous four home contests for undisclosed reasons, didn’t join San Jose on its two-game road trip to Minnesota and Winnipeg on Monday and Tuesday and won’t be in the lineup on Thursday as his team takes on the Panthers.

Sharks teammate Erik Karlsson and his wife Melinda unfortunately went through similar circumstances last March when the couple lost their unborn son, Axel, just a month before he was due.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports

