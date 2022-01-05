Sharks' Erik Karlsson, Jake Middleton questionable vs. Sabres due to injuries

Sharks' Karlsson, Middleton questionable vs. Sabres after injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Erik Karlsson is questionable for tomorrow night’s tilt against the Buffalo Sabres after suffering an upper-body injury in yesterday’s 6-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

Jake Middleton, Karlsson’s defensive partner, also suffered an upper-body injury last night. Middleton left the game in the first period and didn’t return.

“Both are dealing with upper-body injuries,” San Jose Sharks head coach Bob Boughner offered this morning. “We’ll try to get some assessments done today. We’re gonna have to see how they feel tomorrow. No decisions on if they’re in or out for tomorrow as of yet.”

Karlsson appears to have suffered his injury while winding up for a slapshot early in the third period, per The Athletic.