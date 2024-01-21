Sharks' Couture reveals injury that has kept him out this season

We now know the injury that has sidelined Sharks captain Logan Couture for the first 45 games of the 2023-24 NHL season.

On the eve of his return to action on Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks, Couture revealed that he was battling Osteitis pubis, essentially a significant groin, abdomen and hip issue, which popped up during captain’s skates in the summer.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Osteitis pubis is “inflammation in the joint between your left and right pubic bones (your pubic symphysis). It causes pain and swelling in your groin or lower abdomen.”

It's been a long road for Couture to reach his season debut.

On the first day of Sharks training camp, Couture announced that he would be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

“The injury I have, there was no set timeline for it,” Couture told San Jose Hockey Now last month. “That’s why I stood here and said, ‘I think I can try and be ready for opening night,’ but looking back on that, obviously not even close to that.”

Couture skated for some of October, but had a setback, which kept him off the ice for basically all of November. Those were dark days for the captain.

