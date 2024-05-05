How Sharks could have $30M-plus in salary-cap space to reshape roster
How Sharks could have $30M-plus in salary-cap space to reshape roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area
Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.
So how are the Sharks going to get better this offseason?
Good news, it can’t get worse … right? The 2023-24 Sharks were the second-worst team of the salary cap era, their .287 points percentage just ahead of the 2019-20 Detroit Red Wings’ .275.
More good news: The Sharks project to have plenty of salary-cap space to add established players, whether via trade or NHL free agency.
Coupled with the 2024-25 salary cap rising to a projected $87.7 million, the Sharks could have more than $30 million to play with to add four or more forwards and significantly alter their defense.
Here’s how I arrived at that figure:
FORWARDS
2024-25
Couture, Logan
$8,000,000
Granlund, Mikael
$5,000,000
Kunin, Luke
$3,000,000
Sturm, Nico
$2,000,000
Kostin, Klim
$2,000,000
Zetterlund, Fabian
$1,450,000
Bordeleau, Thomas
$874,125
Eklund, William
$863,333
Smith, Givani
$800,000
TOTAL
$23,987,458
DEFENSE
2024-25
Vlasic, Marc-Édouard
$7,000,000
Ferraro, Mario
$3,250,000
Rutta, Jan
$2,750,000
Benning, Matthew
$1,250,000
Burroughs, Kyle
$1,100,000
Mukhamadullin, Shakir
$894,167
Thrun, Henry
$874,125
Emberson, Ty
$813,750
TOTAL
$17,932,042
GOALIES
2024-25
Vanecek, Vitek
$3,400,000
Blackwood, Mackenzie
$2,350,000
TOTAL
$5,750,000
BURIED PENALTY
2024-25
Knyzhov, Nikolai
$100,000
TOTAL
$100,000
RETAINED SALARY
2024-25
Burns, Brent
$2,720,000
Karlsson, Erik
$1,500,000
Hertl, Tomas
$1,387,500
TOTAL
$5,607,500
BUYOUT
2024-25
Jones, Martin
$1,666,667
TOTAL
$1,666,667
2024-25 TOTAL
$55,043,667
Even with Logan Couture’s health in question, the Sharks will have a ton of flexibility.