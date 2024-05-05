Advertisement

How Sharks could have $30M-plus in salary-cap space to reshape roster

Sheng Peng
·2 min read

So how are the Sharks going to get better this offseason?

Good news, it can’t get worse … right? The 2023-24 Sharks were the second-worst team of the salary cap era, their .287 points percentage just ahead of the 2019-20 Detroit Red Wings’ .275.

More good news: The Sharks project to have plenty of salary-cap space to add established players, whether via trade or NHL free agency.

Coupled with the 2024-25 salary cap rising to a projected $87.7 million, the Sharks could have more than $30 million to play with to add four or more forwards and significantly alter their defense.

Here’s how I arrived at that figure:

FORWARDS

2024-25

Couture, Logan

$8,000,000

Granlund, Mikael

$5,000,000

Kunin, Luke

$3,000,000

Sturm, Nico

$2,000,000

Kostin, Klim

$2,000,000

Zetterlund, Fabian

$1,450,000

Bordeleau, Thomas

$874,125

Eklund, William

$863,333

Smith, Givani

$800,000

TOTAL

$23,987,458

DEFENSE

2024-25

Vlasic, Marc-Édouard

$7,000,000

Ferraro, Mario

$3,250,000

Rutta, Jan

$2,750,000

Benning, Matthew

$1,250,000

Burroughs, Kyle

$1,100,000

Mukhamadullin, Shakir

$894,167

Thrun, Henry

$874,125

Emberson, Ty

$813,750

TOTAL

$17,932,042

GOALIES

2024-25

Vanecek, Vitek

$3,400,000

Blackwood, Mackenzie

$2,350,000

TOTAL

$5,750,000

BURIED PENALTY

2024-25

Knyzhov, Nikolai

$100,000

TOTAL

$100,000

RETAINED SALARY

2024-25

Burns, Brent

$2,720,000

Karlsson, Erik

$1,500,000

Hertl, Tomas

$1,387,500

TOTAL

$5,607,500

BUYOUT

2024-25

Jones, Martin

$1,666,667

TOTAL

$1,666,667

2024-25 TOTAL

$55,043,667

Even with Logan Couture’s health in question, the Sharks will have a ton of flexibility.

