How Sharks could have $30M-plus in salary-cap space to reshape roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

So how are the Sharks going to get better this offseason?

Good news, it can’t get worse … right? The 2023-24 Sharks were the second-worst team of the salary cap era, their .287 points percentage just ahead of the 2019-20 Detroit Red Wings’ .275.

More good news: The Sharks project to have plenty of salary-cap space to add established players, whether via trade or NHL free agency.

Coupled with the 2024-25 salary cap rising to a projected $87.7 million, the Sharks could have more than $30 million to play with to add four or more forwards and significantly alter their defense.

Here’s how I arrived at that figure:

FORWARDS 2024-25 Couture, Logan $8,000,000 Granlund, Mikael $5,000,000 Kunin, Luke $3,000,000 Sturm, Nico $2,000,000 Kostin, Klim $2,000,000 Zetterlund, Fabian $1,450,000 Bordeleau, Thomas $874,125 Eklund, William $863,333 Smith, Givani $800,000 TOTAL $23,987,458 DEFENSE 2024-25 Vlasic, Marc-Édouard $7,000,000 Ferraro, Mario $3,250,000 Rutta, Jan $2,750,000 Benning, Matthew $1,250,000 Burroughs, Kyle $1,100,000 Mukhamadullin, Shakir $894,167 Thrun, Henry $874,125 Emberson, Ty $813,750 TOTAL $17,932,042 GOALIES 2024-25 Vanecek, Vitek $3,400,000 Blackwood, Mackenzie $2,350,000 TOTAL $5,750,000 BURIED PENALTY 2024-25 Knyzhov, Nikolai $100,000 TOTAL $100,000 RETAINED SALARY 2024-25 Burns, Brent $2,720,000 Karlsson, Erik $1,500,000 Hertl, Tomas $1,387,500 TOTAL $5,607,500 BUYOUT 2024-25 Jones, Martin $1,666,667 TOTAL $1,666,667 2024-25 TOTAL $55,043,667

Even with Logan Couture’s health in question, the Sharks will have a ton of flexibility.