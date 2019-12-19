Sharks claim veteran forward Stefan Noesen off waivers from Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins placed forward Stefan Noesen on waivers on Wednesday. The 26-year-old didn't have to wait too long to find a new home.

The Sharks claimed Noesen off waivers on Thursday, the team announced.

#SJSharks claim forward @stefannoesen off of waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins. https://t.co/pX4WsfvuXJ — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) December 19, 2019

Noesen had appeared in six games this season for the Penguins and scored one goal. He has played for the Anaheim Ducks, New Jersey Devils and Penguins since making his NHL debut on April 3, 2015.

The Ottawa Senators selected Noesen with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, but he was traded to Anaheim just two years later.

Noesen has appeared in 165 career games over his NHL career and has scored 46 points -- 25 goals and 21 assists.

