Sharks captain Couture details how injury mentally affected him

There was a surprise appearance at the end of the San Jose Sharks' morning skate today.

For the first time since mid-October, captain Logan Couture jumped on the ice late after a morning skate or practice.

Noteworthy too, Couture was going hard at it with skating drills.

“I think physically and mentally, he’s in the best spot he’s been since the season started,” San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn shared today.

It’s been a long climb to even here for Couture. Before training camp, Couture suffered a lower-body injury that has nagged at him for the last three to four months. Since then, he’s skated on and off, but never seemed close to returning to play.

Couture declined to share the specific injury, though he did reveal that surgery was never a consideration.

“I can honestly say two months ago, I would wake up, and I didn’t know if I was ever gonna play in the NHL again,” Couture said today. “Something that I thought of many, many, many days.”

