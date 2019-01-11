Sharks become third-fastest franchise in NHL history to 1,000 wins originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Sharks' 3-2 win in Vegas on Thursday night carried a little bit more significance than normal. That's because it was the 1,000th victory in franchise history.

San Jose is the 22nd NHL franchise to reach 1,000 wins, but it got there in the third-fewest number of games.

In existence since 1991, the Sharks now have 1,000 wins, 842 losses, 121 ties and 149 overtime losses.

If you're curious which franchise has the most wins in NHL history, it's the Montreal Canadiens with 3,397. It helps when you've been playing hockey since 1917.