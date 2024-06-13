Sharks announce Warsofsky as team's next head coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Ryan Warsofsky earned himself a major promotion.

The Sharks officially announced Warsofsky as the team's next head coach on Thursday.

“We’re very excited to announce Ryan as the 11th head coach of the San Jose Sharks,” Sharks general manager Mike Grier said in a statement. “His track record of success at nearly every level of hockey as a head and assistant coach speaks for itself. Ryan knows our existing group well, has the respect of the players who he will be working with, and will be a great teacher for the young players who will be joining our organization.”

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and excitement to be named as the head coach of the San Jose Sharks,” Warsofsky said. “This a tremendous opportunity to continue to be part of a well-respected organization, and my family and I couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter.

"I want to thank our Owner Hasso Plattner, President Jonathan Becher, General Manager Mike Grier and Assistant GM’s Tom Holy and Joe Will for their trust in me. This is an organization that has a rich history of winning, and I can’t wait to get to work on coaching a team that our fans can be proud of.”

Warsofsky is entering his third season with San Jose after previously serving as an assistant coach on former head coach David Quinn's staff before Quinn was fired on April 24 after two seasons, including an NHL-worst 19-54-9 2023-24 season.

In his previous role, Warsofsky's primary responsibilities were overseeing the Sharks' defense and penalty kill. Prior to joining the Sharks, the 36-year-old served as head coach of the AHL's Chicago Wolves, leading the Wolves to a league-best regular-season record of 50-16-5.

Warsofsky will serve as the 11th head coach in Sharks franchise history.