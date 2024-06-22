Sharks announce 2024-25 NHL preseason schedule dates originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

With the Sharks set to embark on a highly anticpated 2024-25 NHL season, San Jose revealed its preseason schedule and opponents.

The Sharks released their preseason schedule for the 2024-25 NHL season 👀 pic.twitter.com/MJw3nOQXBL — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) June 21, 2024

The Sharks will open up their preseason slate against the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Sept. 22 at SAP Center, followed by back-to-back matchups with the Anaheim Ducks -- one in San Jose and the other in Southern California.

Then the Sharks will return home to face the Utah Hockey Club for their first time since beinf relocated and rebranded, followed by another game at home against the Ducks, before wrapping up the preseason on the road in Las Vegas on Oct. 5.

San Jose is sure to receive extra attention this season after the Sharks make their selection of highly touted prospect Macklin Celebrini No. 1 overall in the 2024 NHL Draft on June 28.

With top prospect Will Smith entering the fold alongside fellow young and dynamic talent William Eklund, San Jose is poised to deliver a much more exciting product than the dissapointing 2023-24 NHL season where the Sharks finished with a league-worst 47 points.

As San Jose enters a new era of hockey, the first steps on the journey will begin with first preseason puck drop on Sept. 22.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast