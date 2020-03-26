Sharks again linked to coronavirus as Avalanche player tests positive

A third NHL player has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), and just like the other two cases, there's a connection to the Sharks.

The Colorado Avalanche announced Thursday that one of their players recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

An update from our organization.https://t.co/4tBJqIY691 — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 26, 2020

"The Colorado Avalanche were advised today that a player has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus," the team said in a statement. "The player has been at home in isolation since the first symptoms appeared, has recovered and is back to normal. The Avalanche have notified anyone who has had known close contact with the athlete."

The unnamed Avalanche player is the third in the NHL to test positive for the coronavirus after the Ottawa Senators announced last week that two of their players also had tested positive, the first known instances in the league.

San Jose played its final game before the season was paused on the road, but had a six-game homestand immediately prior to it. The Sharks' final two opponents on that homestand? The Senators on March 7 and the Avalanche on March 8.

On March 21, Sharks general manager Doug Wilson announced that none of their players had shown any symptoms of the coronavirus, and none had been tested as a result. However, the franchise did announce on March 12 that a part-time employee at SAP Center had tested positive, having last worked a game at the arena on March 3.

The NHL season was indefinitely paused on March 12. On Wednesday, the league announced that the 2020 NHL Draft, along with the scouting combine and Bridgestone NHL Awards have also been postponed, with new dates yet to be finalized.

