Sharing an all-Rutgers backfield was special for Michael Burton

It was a special and unique season for Michael Burton, who won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. Burton played a significant role for the Chiefs on offense and special teams, capping off two seasons of strong contributions with the AFC West team.

Burton’s last season was spent blocking for rookie running back Isiah Pacheco, a former Rutgers football standout. Sharing an alma mater in an all-Rutgers backfield was a part of making last season’s Super Bowl run especially special and poignant for Burton.

It was an impressive rookie campaign for Pacheco, who topped 1,000 rushing yards in the regular season and the playoffs. He had six rushing touchdowns while also contributing on kickoff returns for the Chiefs.

“It was truly an awesome experience, something I’ll never forget seeing – all the work we put into it to come to fruition was really special,” Burton told Rutgers Wire. “It was a great moment to share with my teammates and coaches and family! I hope to take some of that experience and bring it over to Denver and win another one.”

After two years in Kansas City, Burton signed a one-year contract with the Denver Broncos. The move to the AFC West rivals is certainly another sign of his reputation as one of the NFL’s top fullbacks.

A fifth round pick of the 2015 NFL draft, Burton is born and bred in New Jersey. Prior to his college career at Rutgers, he was top-tier running back at West Morris High School (Chester, N.J.).

His backfield teammate, Pacheco, followed a similar career trajectory as Burton. A Day 3 pick in last April’s NFL draft, Pacheco was a high school standout in south Jersey who went on to a strong career at Rutgers.

Last year, Burton and Pacheco closed out their season amid confetti and a Super Bowl championship with the Chiefs.

“Isiah, man, he had an unbelievable season. In fact, he was a big part that helped us get to the Super Bowl and win it. Just such a special player and person – wish him nothing but the best,” Burton said. “Two Jersey guys, Rutgers guys sharing a backfield was certainly special. He made me a better player for sure.”

In Denver, Burton will be reunited with new head coach Sean Peyton. In 2020, Burton played for Peyton who was then head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

