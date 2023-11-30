Sharing the field for 'A' final time: Heightons bond over football and community at Raceland

Nov. 30—RACELAND — The cast could only be one color.

Jaxon Heighton didn't realize that his hand was broken. It took 72 hours to discover his new diagnosis. The Raceland senior was only concerned with the next two weeks.

The Rams had to venture away from its home field on their path back to the Class A state championship at Kroger Field. During the state quarterfinal game at Sayre, Heighton injured his hand during the first half. It was taped at halftime and he responded with a 72-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter.

Unfortunately, it would be one of the last times he carried the ball on offense this season after receiving the news the following Monday.

"After we taped it, I could play the rest of the game (against Sayre)," Heighton said. "When Saturday and Sunday came around and the swelling would not go down, we went to the doctor on Monday. I found out it was broken and they put a cast on it."

The cast was orange. Black was another option. Camo was a backup but Heighton wears the orange like a badge of honor. He has the same color coursing through his veins and has worn it proudly each Friday night for the past four years. A broken bone would not keep the linebacker from sliding on the cherished jersey two more times.

"He hurt the hand sometime during the Sayre game," said his father, Shawn. "Jackson would always come to the sideline and say something hurts but he never really said anything else about it that night. Over the weekend, we put ice on it to keep the swelling down. On Monday, we went over to see Dave Coburn, a physical therapist, to work on his legs. He saw the hand and said, 'Well, that's broke.'"

"We confirmed it with the doctor," he added, "and we took some x-rays. The doctor said he could cast it and he could play for the next two weeks. He won't have access to his fingers after they clubbed it. I remember one thing. He told team doctor, Shannon Johnson, that not playing was not an option."

The younger Heighton shares the same bond with his school and the football program as every player that has come before him and every teammate that he plays alongside.

It will never be broken. The community is the supporting cast that bleeds the same orange as its football players. The Raceland fan base outnumbered the Bearcats contingent three times over during the state semifinal game in Louisville last Friday.

Jaxon Heighton knows he will never be alone. The Raceland community and the football team play as one unit.

One is a number that bears plenty of significance on Friday when the Rams tangle with Pikeville one more time in the state title game for the second straight year. Raceland will be looking for its first championship in school history. It's the one goal that has eluded the proud football tradition.

If the team can claim victory, Heighton will get to share it with his friends and a whole town that considers itself a family.

"I always think about legacy," Jaxon Heighton said. "It's the legacy that I leave and the players that are graduating leave. I always want to carry on the Heighton legacy with pride. My dad and my brother played here. Playing in two straight state championship games is something that Raceland has never done. I'm really honored to be part of this team and lead the team at Kroger Field Friday. We'll see if we can get it done this time."

Shawn Heighton always wanted to instill a sense of community in his sons no matter what sport they played or the journey they took in life. They would always have a place to call home.

"When you are playing football at Raceland, it's about what it means to the community," Shawn Heighton said. "It's the tradition and all the players that have played before you. It's the dads, the papaws, the brothers and the uncles that have played here. It all comes with putting that jersey on."

"We talk about it all the time," Raceland coach and former Rams player Michael Salmons added. "Raceland is not a destination city. People don't seek it out on a map and move there. It's about the people that are here and stayed here. It's what makes this place special. It's the generations that have come through. It builds that heritage and tradition."

Two of a KindBrother Jake Heighton has embraced the Raceland lore and guided the Rams to important wins as a former quarterback.

Jake had his sights set on the baseball diamond at a young age and didn't take up football until junior high. Jake Heighton helped the Rams win their first baseball region championship in 30 years to close his senior year in 2021.

When he put on the football helmet before his eighth-grade year, he played that sport at a high level too.

"Dad always said this community is different," Jake Heighton said. "Everybody knows everybody. Even today I can walk into a store and someone will come up to me and say, 'Hey Jake.' We will talk like we are best friends. Every time I'm on the sideline at practice or games, players and coaches will come up to me and ask how I am doing."

The two brothers have a similar mindset when it comes to competitiveness and leadership. They also have differences in playing style but share a will to win and to be good teammates.

"You can obviously tell that they are brothers," Salmons said. "They have a totally different skill set. We'll never say they're 180 degrees apart but there are some differences. Jake is really cerebral. He's very skillful, knowledgeable and his toughness was so effective with his teammates. Jaxon is honestly a much more physically gifted athlete. He's bigger and stronger. He always plays at top speed. Those two guys have played a lot of football games for us. They have meant a lot to this program."

Shawn Heighton played at Raceland from 1992 to 1995. He has spent countless hours on a football field watching with pride as his sons played a game they love for a school they love even more.

He said there is a running joke in the family on why Jake waited so long to play football.

"Jake played quarterback and he stands back in the pocket and throws it out quick because he didn't want to get hit," Shawn said with a smile. "He would be physical if he had to run. Jaxon plays the game like his hair is on fire. He's a sideline-to-sideline guy. He's physical. Before games, I'll give him a little hug and tell him to make sure they remember who No. 4 is by the time the game is over."

"Jake is a big baseball guy," he added. "Jake didn't play football until the eighth grade. My wife Desirae gets a hard time because she didn't allow Jake to play football through JFL and the early years. When he picked it up, he enjoyed it. Jaxon has played since flag football. You could see right away what type of player he was going to be. He's never been afraid to hit somebody and that's something you can't coach."

Jaxon Heighton said the cast and club don't affect his play on defense but he can't play in the backfield against Pikeville.

Heighton has 482 rushing yards this season and eight touchdowns. The senior leads the Rams in tackles with 77. He also tops the list with six and a half sacks.

Jaxon loves his position on the field and draws inspiration from his father and brother.

"Playing offense is great but defense wins championships," Jaxon Heighton said. "I'm playing with the club. It really doesn't impact me.

"Growing up in a football family, it was huge. Following in my father's and brother's footsteps is something that means a lot to me. I've always been more physical and the I-like-to-hit-people guy. I really never had the brains to play quarterback like my brother."

Jake Heighton said his brother's determination and drive to succeed have impressed him the most.

"I am proud of him," Jake Heighton said. "He's worked his tail off to get to where he is today. His teammates have done the exact same thing. He gives 110% every play and every snap when he's in the game. I know it will hurt him that he can't run the ball because of his hand. He will still go out there and give you 110% on defense."

Finishing It TogetherJake Heighton was a freshman when Raceland made their first trip to Kroger Field in 2017 against Beechwood. Even as a youngster, Jaxon Heighton left the field dreaming that he would be back one day.

"I've never been at Kroger Field before that day," Jaxon Heighton said. "It was very cool to sit in the stands and watch guys I looked up to play for a championship on a big-time field like that."

"We have a lot of guys that played there last year but we have some guys that haven't played before," he added. "The guys that have played there will step up and play with the effort and the level we need to be at (against Pikeville)."

Jaxon Heighton has felt the emotions as he closes out the high-school chapter of his football story. He will soak up every minute of his final practice today as he prepares for the biggest game of his life.

"Yeah, I have thought about it this week," Jaxon Heighton said. "It's going to be our last practice ever on the home field on Thursday. We are the first team to ever play in back-to-back championship games. We are the only ones that have gone twice."

The family has also acknowledged the finality that this week and Friday's noon game brings. The foursome will still embrace one last chance to share it in the same way they always have.

Together.

"I talked with Jaxon at the start of the year," Jake Heighton said. "It's your last go-around. There's nothing left. Leave everything you have on the field and you decide the game. He has told me that he can't wait to get out of school. When I was in school, I said the same thing. But we know better. I would do anything to go back."

"I never got to play on the same stage as he did in my last football game," he added. "But we get to share the moment as a family. We will go out together like we always do."

Shawn Heighton believes the team's and the community's moment has finally arrived.

"I think our guys are long overdue," Shawn Heighton said. "The school and the team are overdue after the amount of hours these kids have put in this year. The players and the coaches have said all week that it's our turn now. I really hope that they are right."