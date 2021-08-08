Sharife Cooper with an assist vs the Boston Celtics
Sharife Cooper (Atlanta Hawks) with an assist vs the Boston Celtics, 08/08/2021
Team USA now owns the majority of golfing gold medals in the Olympics.
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
The Los Angeles Lakers gave Kelly Oubre an offer in free agency, though he ultimately went elsewhere.
Kevin Durant and Breanna Stewart both bounced back from a torn Achilles to be the Olympics MVP.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
Mike Tomlin said Kevin Dotson has done nothing to earn first-team reps.
Check out this snippet from Troy Polamalu's HOF speech.
Josh Rosen has become the forgotten man from the quarterback class of 2018. His 2021 training camp is turning forgettable, too. “I think he started off real well,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday regarding Rosen. “I think he’s taken a couple of steps back the last few practices. You know, it was unfortunate on [more]
Jimmy Johnson began his thank yous with Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, who served as his presenter. But who would have expected the former coach to thank Cowboys owner Jerry Jones second? Jones and Johnson’s relationship is well documented, but it seems to have thawed since Jones and then Johnson have earned induction into [more]
This was frightening.
LiAngelo Ball spoke to the media Friday for the first time since joining the Hornets earlier this summer.
Wrapping up the stories from the final day of the Tokyo Games.
There's no quit in the Giants as they came back to beat the Brewers again on Sunday.
Vince Carter's Olympic commentary was almost as good as his Olympic dunking.
Jimmy Garoppolo is still the #49ers starting quarterback because of practices like the one Trey Lance had Saturday.
Chase Elliott's bid to win a third consecutive Cup race at Watkins Glen will have to come from the rear of the 37-car field and without his crew chief.
Detroit Lions d-lineman Alex Karras was a looming force in the 1960s. So why did it take so long for him to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
All the highlights from the Packers Family Night scrimmage at Lambeau Field, including big plays and funny moments.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
Several ex-NFL players ripped New York Giants coach Joe Judge on Friday, claiming he's an egotist who has created a "toxic" environment.