Sharif Finch waived by Bengals after failed physical

Linebacker Sharif Finch‘s stay with the Bengals was a short one.

Finch was claimed off of waivers on Monday to take the roster spot vacated by wide receiver A.J. Green‘s move to injured reserve. Finch won’t be playing for the Bengals against the Browns this Sunday, however.

The team announced Finch is off the roster after a failed physical. Finch did not play for the Titans in Week 15, but he was not on the team’s injury report.

Field Yates of ESPN reported that Finch was also claimed by the Giants and Lions, so he may land with one of those teams on Wednesday if the personnel departments haven’t decided to take a Christmas break.