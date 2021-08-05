SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ardelyx, Inc. - ARDX

Pomerantz LLP
·2 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ardelyx, Inc. (“Ardelyx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARDX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Ardelyx and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 19, 2021, Ardelyx issued a press release “announc[ing] that it received a letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the ‘FDA’ on July 13, 2021 stating that, as part of its ongoing review of the company’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) for the control of serum phosphorus in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis, the FDA has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time.” Ardelyx further stated that “[w]hile the FDA has not provided specific details regarding the deficiencies, the FDA noted that a key issue is the size of the treatment effect and its clinical relevance.”

On this news, Ardelyx’s stock price fell $5.69 per share, or 73.9%, to close at $2.01 per share on July 20, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


Recommended Stories

  • Nurse brutally beaten by patient at Elgin Mental Health Center

    Days before a horrifying attack on a nurse, a complaint was filed alleging unsafe work conditions at a state-run psychiatric facility.

  • Uber, Tesla, and Rivian are fighting each other for talent. Here's how much they pay their employees.

    Tesla, Uber, and Rivian have revealed how much they pay some employees in filings shared with the US government.

  • Big Tech salaries revealed: How much engineers, developers, and product managers make at companies including Amazon, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Uber, IBM, and Salesforce

    US tech giants are growing quickly, minting money, and looking to hire thousands of employees in the coming months. Here's what you can make.

  • Adidas hikes outlook despite hit to China sales

    German sportswear company Adidas raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability on Thursday (August 5).Its confidence was underlined by the planned launch of products such as new versions of its popular NMD sneakers.As well as events like the Olympics, and the start of the club soccer season in Europe.Second-quarter sales rose 52% to over $6 billion.While operating profit came in at about $643 million.Adidas now expects 2021 sales to grow up to 20%.But while demand soared in most of the world, it took a hit in China, where Western brands faced a boycott of their products in late March.Firms including Adidas have been subjected to online attacks in China over past statements saying they would not source cotton from Xinjiang.The region has been at the centre of accusations of human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims.Beijing denies all such allegations. Adidas said in May it had initially seen a steep drop in demand in China, but sales had since recovered slowly but steadily.It did not comment on the tension on Thursday, beyond referring to the "geo-political situation."

  • Vanguard will pay employees $1,000 to get vaccinated

    All 16,500 employees are eligible.

  • Kendall Jenner says $1.8 million suit by Italian brand 'without merit'

    A representative of U.S. top model Kendall Jenner fired back on Wednesday against a $1.8 million suit from Italian label Liu Jo, saying a claim that she had breached terms of a modelling contract was "without merit." At the centre of the dispute is a fashion shoot that was delayed by the COVID-19 emergency, with the contemporary Italian fashion label alleging Jenner turned down proposals to reschedule it, according to a complaint filed by Liu Jo in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan late on Monday. The model has "continually offered Liu Jo alternative dates and locations to fulfill an agreement that was forced to be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic," a spokesperson from The Society Management, Jenner's agent, said in an emailed statement.

  • Federal judge sanctions lawyers who brought conspiracy theory-filled lawsuit trying to overturn the 2020 election, reap $160 billion in damages

    The lawyers brought "fantastical" claims and tried to claim damages "greater than the annual GDP of Hungary," the judge said.

  • Lawyers sanctioned over 'fantastical' suit alleging 2020 U.S. election was stolen

    A U.S. judge on Wednesday sanctioned two lawyers who brought a lawsuit alleging the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump and his supporters, calling their case "one enormous conspiracy theory." "This lawsuit was filed with a woeful lack of investigation," U.S. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter said in a lengthy written decision https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.cod.203235/gov.uscourts.cod.203235.136.0.pdf, which came four months after he dismissed the case. Neureiter ordered the two lawyers, Gary D. Fielder and Ernest John Walker, to pay the legal fees incurred by people and entities they sued, including Facebook Inc and voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems Inc.

  • GM lifts profit outlook on strong pricing despite chip shortage

    General Motors lifted its 2021 profit forecast Wednesday as the semiconductor shortage limits car inventories and drives up vehicle prices.

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • Nintendo’s Lawsuit Forces Japanese Dev To Cough Up $30 Million

    In December 2017, Nintendo sued Japanese developer Colopl over patent infringements in the free-to-play mobile game Shironeko Project. According to an official statement, Colopl has agreed to pay Nintendo 3.3 billion yen ($30 million).

  • US judge revives class-action claim in Wynn Resorts lawsuit

    A federal judge in Nevada has revived elements of a securities fraud lawsuit seeking class-action status for allegations that executives at Wynn Resorts Ltd. knew about, but disregarded, reports of sexual harassment and misconduct against company founder Steve Wynn. U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon ruled the case can go forward alleging that Steve Wynn, board members and top executives at his Las Vegas-based company violated Securities and Exchange Commission laws and rules through “material misrepresentations and omissions.” Wynn has denied allegations that became public in January 2018 with a Wall Street Journal report about dozens of casino employees describing, as the judge noted, “behavior that cumulatively would amount to a decades-long pattern of sexual misconduct.”

  • Australia takes Mercedes to court for downplaying Takata airbag risks

    The defective airbags, which in rare instances lead to a rupture in inflator and send potentially deadly metal fragments flying, have resulted in the world's largest automotive recall impacting 100 million vehicles. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said staff at Mercedes call centre told customers it was "okay" to use vehicles that were more than six years old and that the recall was precautionary as there have been no major incidents. Voluntary recalls in Australia due to the defective airbags began in 2009, but it was made compulsory in 2018 to four million defective airbags identified for replacement after a car crash https://www.reuters.com/article/us-australia-takata-idUSKBN1A80YQ in Sydney that led to one death.

  • Qatar Airways 'ordered' to ground 13 Airbus planes: airline

    Qatar Airways said on Thursday that it had been ordered by regulators in the Gulf state to ground 13 of its Airbus A350 aircraft over the rapid degradation of fuselage surfaces.

  • Meng Wanzhou: Final arguments in extradition battle

    Huawei's chief financial officer is due in court as a Canadian judge weighs her extradition to the US.

  • Huawei exec back in Canada court over US extradition request

    New extradition hearings of the chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei kicked off Wednesday in Vancouver, after nearly three years of court battles and diplomatic sparring.

  • Elizabeth Warren laid into Amazon and Facebook for trying to sideline new FTC chair Lina Khan. Both companies 'fear' Khan's antitrust expertise, she said.

    Amazon and Facebook want Khan recused from antitrust cases involving them, claiming she's biased. Warren says they simple "fear" Khan's expertise.

  • ZYMERGEN INVESTIGATION: Block & Leviton Investigates Zymergen For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

    BOSTON, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Zymergen, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Zymergen investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/zymergen. What is this all about? Zymergen went public about four months ago and today admitted that sales of its only product, Hyaline, are struggling, a ma

  • Comparing and Contrasting the FIRE Movement With ‘Lying Flat’

    Anyone looking to break the chains of 9-to-5 drone life will find no shortage of inspiration online -- tiny homes, side gigs, #VanLife, you name it. Millions of people across the world searching for...

  • New York City to Explore Blockchain for Preventing Deed Fraud in Land Sales

    The city's finance department will work with Medici Land Governance on a proof of concept blockchain for land records.