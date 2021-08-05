SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Churchill Capital Corporation IV - CCIV

Pomerantz LLP
·2 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Churchill Capital Corporation IV (“Churchill” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CCIV). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Churchill and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 22, 2021, a long-anticipated merger between CCIV and Lucid Motors, Inc. (“Lucid”) was announced. Shortly thereafter on that same date, Lucid’s Chief Executive Officer announced that production of its debut car would be delayed until at least the second half of 2021, with no definite date for set for actual delivery of an actual vehicle. Details of the merger also disclosed that Lucid was projecting the production of only 557 vehicles in 2021, instead of the 6,000 it had been touting in the run-up to the merger announcement.

On this news, CCIV’s stock price fell $22.16 per share, or 38.63%, to close at $35.21 per share on February 23, 2021

