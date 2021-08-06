SHAREHOLDER ALERT: OTLY ARDX CXO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/oatly-group-ab-loss-submission-form?prid=18285&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2021
Class Period: May 20, 2021 - July 15, 2021

Allegations against OTLY include that: (a) Oatly overinflated its gross margins, revenue, capital expenditure, and market share financial metrics; (b) the Company overstated its sustainability practices and impact; (c) the Company exaggerated its growth in China; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Oatly's statements about its operations, business, and prospects were misleading during the Class Period.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ardelyx-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18285&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 28, 2021
Class Period: August 6, 2020 - July 19, 2021

Allegations against ARDX include that: 1) the Company overstated the likelihood that tenapanor would be approved by the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"); and 2) Defendants possessed, were in control over, and as a result, knew that the data submitted to support the New Drug Application was insufficient in that it showed a lack of clinical relevance of the drug's treatment effect, making it foreseeably likely that the FDA would not approve the drug.

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/concho-resources-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18285&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 28, 2021
Class Period: February 21, 2018 - July 31, 2019

Allegations against CXO include that: (1) the well spacing at Dominator was aggressive and highly risky, and premised on no reasonable basis to believe it would work as intended; (2) Concho's practice of implementing tighter well spacing was not relegated to a handful of "tests" and therefore more widespread than the market was led to believe; (3) it was known or recklessly disregarded that any measures to mitigate well spacing risks were non-existent and or/impossible; (4) these risks had manifested during the Class Period, causing underground well interference and permanently decreasing production, forcing the Company to scale back production targets and adopt more conservative spacing measures in its other projects; (5) it would take multiple quarters to unwind the impacts of the widespread well spacing failure; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong



