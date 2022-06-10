Shareef O’Neal to work out for Lakers, other teams ahead of draft

LSU junior Shareef O’Neal, the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, reportedly has draft workouts scheduled with several teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

O’Neal, who transferred from UCLA to LSU ahead of the 2020-21 season, missed much of the past two seasons due to a foot injury. He made his season debut with the Tigers on Jan. 12 and averaged 2.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in 14 games.

The 6-foot-10 forward was among the prospects that participated in the NBA G League Elite Camp last month. He measured in with a 7-foot-1 wingspan and produced 11 points, 10 rebounds and three assists during his second scrimmage game.

O’Neal is now considered to be eligible for the draft after some confusion at the early entry withdrawal deadline on June 1. He was initially listed among the 112 early entry prospects that opted to withdraw but the situation has now been resolved.

In addition to the Lakers, O’Neal will also visit with the Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards among others. He is not currently projected to be drafted but will have the opportunity to sign with teams in free agency afterward.

The NBA draft will take place on June 23.

