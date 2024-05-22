Share your views on Scotland squad

Fox Sports is going to spend $375 million to replace an Emmy winner.
With the draft in the rear view there is no better time to do a dynasty rookie mock draft. Football Guy's Matt Waldman joins Matt Harmon for a two round Superflex format dynasty draft. The two debate the biggest topics of rookie mock drafts and when Marvin Harrison Jr. should come off the board. The two also identify deep dynasty sleepers to consider in later rounds.
The NFL Draft is officially in the books. We no longer need to speculate on where guys will go. Now it's time to see how they fit. Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald look at the rookie fantasy fits they love, the ones they question and the group of picks that are great real life picks but rather 'meh' for fantasy purposes.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski answers your mailbag questions in the first May edition of The Cheap Seats.
Dalton Del Don delivers his latest batch of observations as we enter Week 7 of the fantasy baseball season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football crew got together for their very first mock draft of 2024. Andy Behrens recaps the results.
LaMelo Ball allegedly drove away and ran over an 11-year-old's foot when he was trying to get Ball's autograph at a Hornets fan event last fall.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down some of the trickiest batters to gauge so far this season in the latest edition of The Buzz.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent statistics as we near the close of Week 4.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a fresh batch of midweek pickups to consider, led by a former Dodgers prospect.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss UNC potentially leaving the ACC, the Pac-2's new broadcast partner, the latest on the NCAA settlement, Doug Gottleib coaching college basketball, and Red Lobster facing financial troubles.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
While it's not the best week for securing pitching services on the fantasy waiver wire, Fred Zinkie has you covered with a blueprint to maneuver the hurdles.
Dan Titus shares three takeaways from this fantasy basketball season for managers to remember next season.
On today's pod Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde recount Colorado's latest social media drama, potential athlete compensation models, and a man who was arrested for throwing fried chicken at his sister.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Delleneger, and SI's Pat Forde recap the 2024 NFL Draft, reacted to recent College Football Playoff complaints, reacted to news of Damien Martinez picking Miami, and discussed Dylan Raiola's impressive spring game.
Austin Reaves carded a 6-over 76 on Monday in his attempt to qualify for the Knoxville Open.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority adds to help give your fantasy team a boost, led by a player set to make his season debut.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss Paul Skenes making his MLB debut this weekend, an update in the Ippei Mizuhara criminal scandal and the guys give their good, bad, Uggla for the week.
Andy Behrens breaks down the next wave of fantasy football stars, ranking the incoming rookie class for dynasty drafters.