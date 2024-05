[BBC]

It's official - Celtic are champions of Scotland once again.

We want to know your thoughts on one of your side's more dramatic title triumphs in recent years.

What have you made of the campaign? Who have been the driving forces of Celtic's third title in a row? And where does this trophy rank in Brendan Rodgers' successes?

Could it be more satisfying than the invincible treble? Give us your thoughts here.