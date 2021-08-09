Share repurchase programme

Jyske Bank
·1 min read

The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of
shares

Average purchase
price (DKK)

Transaction
value (DKK)

Accumulated, latest announcement

1,934,731

288.73

558,622,924

2 August 2021

14,000

310.16

4,342,233

3 August 2021

14,000

309.51

4,333,084

4 August 2021

13,495

308.29

4,160,401

5 August 2021

13,693

307.95

4,216,732

6 August 2021

14,500

315.89

4,580,430

Accumulated under the programme

2,004,419

289.49

580,255,803

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,004,419 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.76% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment


Recommended Stories