Share repurchase programme
The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
Number of
Average purchase
Transaction
Accumulated, latest announcement
1,934,731
288.73
558,622,924
2 August 2021
14,000
310.16
4,342,233
3 August 2021
14,000
309.51
4,333,084
4 August 2021
13,495
308.29
4,160,401
5 August 2021
13,693
307.95
4,216,732
6 August 2021
14,500
315.89
4,580,430
Accumulated under the programme
2,004,419
289.49
580,255,803
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,004,419 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.76% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
Attachment