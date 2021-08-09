Share buy-back programme - week 31

Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S
·5 min read

Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Euronext Dublin
Other stakeholders

Date 09.08.2021

Share buy-back programme - week 31

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 5 August 2021 up to and including 30 September 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 30 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 30 July 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:

Date

Number of shares

Average purchase price (DKK)

Total purchased under the programme (DKK)

Total in accordance with the last announcement



-



-



-

5 August 2021

1,750

734.09

1,284,658

6 August 2021

1,500

735.08

1,102,620

Total under the current share buy-back programme



3,250



734.55



2,387,278

Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021







361,605







622.19







224,988,722

Total bought back

364,855

623.20

227,376,000

With the above transactions, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

  • 364,855 shares under the share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.3 % of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Kinds regards,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO


Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume

Price

Venue

Time CET

3

725

XCSE

20210805 9:07:22.436000

35

724

XCSE

20210805 9:07:52.769000

7

727

XCSE

20210805 9:24:12.052000

49

729

XCSE

20210805 9:26:01.898000

12

728

XCSE

20210805 9:28:58.434000

34

728

XCSE

20210805 9:35:33.171000

7

731

XCSE

20210805 9:49:26.715000

44

731

XCSE

20210805 9:50:02.684000

28

730

XCSE

20210805 9:58:33.169000

5

732

XCSE

20210805 10:09:00.515000

57

732

XCSE

20210805 10:09:46.539000

46

731

XCSE

20210805 10:13:47.698000

45

736

XCSE

20210805 10:45:57.428000

67

736

XCSE

20210805 10:45:57.428000

40

735

XCSE

20210805 11:12:08.607000

51

734

XCSE

20210805 11:24:18.649000

40

734

XCSE

20210805 11:31:52.746000

168

734

XCSE

20210805 11:31:52.746659

30

734

XCSE

20210805 11:51:30.503000

5

734

XCSE

20210805 11:51:30.503000

37

733

XCSE

20210805 11:57:27.141000

332

732

XCSE

20210805 12:04:01.960978

43

735

XCSE

20210805 12:58:10.583000

39

735

XCSE

20210805 12:58:10.584000

4

735

XCSE

20210805 12:58:10.584000

26

735

XCSE

20210805 12:58:10.584000

4

738

XCSE

20210805 13:41:51.945000

37

742

XCSE

20210805 14:19:31.119000

205

742

XCSE

20210805 14:49:23.084513

41

734

XCSE

20210805 16:59:49.817836

50

734

XCSE

20210805 16:59:49.817836

57

734

XCSE

20210805 16:59:49.817836

30

734

XCSE

20210805 16:59:49.817836

39

734

XCSE

20210805 16:59:49.817836

33

734

XCSE

20210805 16:59:49.817836

37

736

XCSE

20210806 9:03:05.706000

37

736

XCSE

20210806 9:03:05.706000

50

733

XCSE

20210806 9:13:19.089000

23

733

XCSE

20210806 9:13:19.089000

34

735

XCSE

20210806 9:34:54.480000

104

734

XCSE

20210806 9:36:27.556000

4

734

XCSE

20210806 9:36:27.556000

36

731

XCSE

20210806 9:47:58.220000

70

731

XCSE

20210806 9:56:20.005000

35

730

XCSE

20210806 10:02:57.488000

72

730

XCSE

20210806 10:31:39.874000

38

728

XCSE

20210806 10:35:10.570000

72

734

XCSE

20210806 11:00:40.447000

33

734

XCSE

20210806 11:24:28.178000

29

734

XCSE

20210806 11:24:28.201000

25

739

XCSE

20210806 12:23:17.390000

3

739

XCSE

20210806 12:23:17.390000

7

738

XCSE

20210806 12:31:39.421000

14

738

XCSE

20210806 12:33:02.178000

8

738

XCSE

20210806 12:33:48.559000

72

738

XCSE

20210806 12:47:03.520000

36

738

XCSE

20210806 12:47:03.520000

23

737

XCSE

20210806 13:09:14.698000

28

736

XCSE

20210806 13:35:41.401000

71

736

XCSE

20210806 14:04:09.084000

36

736

XCSE

20210806 14:04:09.084000

20

736

XCSE

20210806 14:04:09.084000

25

736

XCSE

20210806 14:27:17.112000

10

736

XCSE

20210806 14:27:17.112000

34

736

XCSE

20210806 14:27:17.112000

3

737

XCSE

20210806 14:56:05.810000

50

737

XCSE

20210806 14:56:05.810000

14

737

XCSE

20210806 14:56:05.810000

37

737

XCSE

20210806 14:56:05.810000

29

737

XCSE

20210806 14:56:05.833000

26

737

XCSE

20210806 15:36:54.375000

48

737

XCSE

20210806 15:36:54.375000

30

737

XCSE

20210806 15:36:54.378000

36

736

XCSE

20210806 16:11:38.834000

3

736

XCSE

20210806 16:18:01.121000

27

736

XCSE

20210806 16:18:01.121000

7

736

XCSE

20210806 16:18:01.121000

69

738

XCSE

20210806 16:33:39.062000

23

738

XCSE

20210806 16:44:31.572536

12

739

XCSE

20210806 16:44:51.601815

Attachment


Recommended Stories