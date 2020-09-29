Shaquille O'Neal's incredible Finals streak continues in 2020 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Who ever said Shaq was a bad teammate?

For the past 36 years, a teammate of Shaquille O'Neal's has gone on to play in the NBA Finals. Now in 2020, make that 37 straight years.

That's incredible.

While that fact points more to the quality of teams that Shaq was on rather than his quality as a teammate, it's still an awesome tidbit. From Jared Dudley's days on the Suns, to that Cleveland season with LeBron James to his brief stint with Rajon Rondo and the Celtics at the end of his career, Shaq's former teammates are well-represented with his former Lakers.

It certainly helps to have played with LeBron that one season for the Cavs, as James has played in every NBA Finals since 2011 besides last year's injury-barred season. Still, perhaps what's more impressive is the collection of players he's played with that made Finals appearances eight years before O'Neal even got in the league.

While it's fun to keep this Shaq Streak going for the forseeable future, it'll be interesting to see how long a possible streak could go with all the different teammates LeBron played with once he eventually retires.