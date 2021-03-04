Shaquille O'Neal Gets Slammed Through Tables In Pro Wrestling Return

Shaquille O’Neal returned to pro wrestling on Wednesday’s “AEW Dynamite” show on TNT ― and he doled out his worst punishment to the furniture. (Watch the clips below.)

Making his first ring appearance since WrestleMania 32 in 2016, the former NBA great showed off his power with Jade Cargill in a tag-team victory over Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

But by far the most impressive moment was when the 7-foot-1-inch, 365-pound O’Neal, who turns 49 on Saturday, crashed through some ringside tables.

As O’Neal stood on the apron, Rhodes flung himself at the Hall of Famer. O’Neal fell backward and shattered the tops.

“Good God almighty!” an announcer exclaimed.

Please send our condolences to the tables #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/OFY9v94zWw — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 4, 2021

O’Neal later did his thespian best as he was loaded into an ambulance, but he still had to bend his knees to fit. When a reporter went to check on him later, Shaq had disappeared. Like magic!

Shaq might be considered a dabbler in pro wrestling, but his showmanship is always welcomed.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.