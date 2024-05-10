Shaquille O'Neal Slams Shannon Sharpe in Ongoing MVP Feud: 'You Jealous'

O'Neal penned a lengthy message for Sharpe on Instagram, accusing him of being jealous and needing to resort to "click bait"

There's a new feud brewing, and this time it's between retired NBA star Shaquille O'Neal and former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe.

The ongoing feud began when Sharpe, 55, accused O'Neal, 52, of being jealous of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who just won his third NBA MVP title. Over the course of his career, O'Neal, a former center, earned one MVP award in 2000.

During an interview with Jokic, 29, on Inside the NBA May 8, O'Neal told the three-time MVP that he thought the award would go to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Fans found the comment to be in poor taste during the celebratory segment. As did Sharpe, who went on The Nightcap podcast to call O'Neal jealous of the Nuggets center for earning his third MVP award.

Sharpe, a former NFL tight end, said on the podcast: "Shaq should have five MVPs. He sees a guy like Nikola Jokic, that’s not as dominant as him and gets three in four years."

The Club Shay Shay host went on to accuse O'Neal of being jealous that his name is never brought up in "the G.O.A.T. conversation" — meaning the Greatest of All Time — "and I think a part of him is envious of that," Sharpe suggested.

That's when O'Neal took to Instagram with a lengthy message for Sharpe. The former Laker posted a screenshot of a story putting Sharpe's NFL rank at No. 51 on the list of all-time great tight ends and went on to accuse Sharpe of being jealous.

In his caption, O'Neal said Sharpe mistook him "sticking up" for Gilgeous-Alexander, 25, as "jealousy of joker," referring to Jokic by his nickname, in the post.

"Shows how smart you are and how you say anything to get clicks. so here’s some click bait for you," O'Neal continued, suggesting that Sharpe "can't speak on" him because he isn't "ranked in the top ten" in his "profession."

O'Neal told Sharpe, "Don't forget I know what you did to get were [sic] you at," and added, "me jealous, sounds like you jealous."

Rich Fury/Getty Shaquille O'Neal

The former NBA star accused Sharpe of trying to "stay relevant by gossiping" on the podcast before reminding the former NFL player of the accolades O'Neal earned during his basketball career. "4 rings three finals Mvp top 50 and top 75. google me," O'Neal wrote.

He then called Sharpe's success "new" and said, "You still under me. u don’t kno my work ethic. but according i work less than you but im worth more than you. make it make sense."

O'Neal continued, "if you need help making money it’s better ways than gossiping," and concluded that he is "too old for this s---," in the post.

Concluding his lengthy message, O'Neal wrote "Remember I don't know you," and quoted Sharpe's former Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless, who Sharpe had a bitter falling out with that ended in Sharpe leaving their morning show. "And in the word of @skipbayless im better than you," O'Neal wrote before signing off with, "and your goat debate , never wanted to be the goat i wanted to be who you should greet me as THE MOST DOMINANT EVER."

Sharpe has yet to respond to O'Neal's open message, but the feud seems likely to continue.

O'Neal returns to Inside the NBA on Sunday evening for Game 4 between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves on TNT.



