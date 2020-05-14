Shaquille O'Neal says he'd lay out Steph Curry if he played Warriors

Just as sure as the sun rising in the east and setting in the west, an NBA legend went on the record saying his all-time team would beat the Warriors.

This time, Shaquille O'Neal doubled down on his assessment that his 2000s Los Angeles Lakers would beat the Golden State's dynasty of the previous decade. He said on "The Frank Caliendo-cast" that he would've "laid [Steph Curry's] little a-- out a couple of times" if the two-time MVP tried to drive the lane.

Shaq thinks his three-peat Lakers would beat Steph's Warriors and MJ's Bulls squads.



Shaq's Lakers are the last team in NBA history to three-peat, and Curry's Warriors would've had a better chance at following in the Lakers' footsteps if not for injuries to Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and DeMarcus Cousins.

The teams played in the same century, but in vastly different eras, making it extremely difficult at best (and pointlessly pining for glory days at worst) to compare how one would do against the other.

But let's indulge the Big Aristotle. What would happen if his Lakers played Curry's dynastic Warriors?

NBC Sports Bay Area's Josh Schrock answered that question with a thoughtful piece of analysis, but I think it would go a little something like this. Hit it!

How the Warriors would beat Shaq's Lakers

Yo guys, check it out. Guess what happened to Shaq?

Another dig at the Warriors? C'mon, that's wack.

He was on a podcast, dishing hot takes. working on his craft.

Yeah, it made the rounds fast.

Today's fans are screaming, he's thinking "that's for me." But a team is in his head, living rent-free.

It is the Warriors. What? What would they say?

"How 'bout some 5-on-5, you wanna play?"

Shaq tells them why not, he has some time. But when he beats them real bad, try not to cry.

Please, Marcus, are you for real? Five-on-five with Shaquille O'Neal?

Yeah, him and all the 2000s Lakers.

The Dubs would be nervous! They knew they could take him.

Dubs vs. Shaq, psyche him out. They'd say, "O'Neal, you're in our house now."

Start the game, the whistle blows. Pay attention close, 'cause the story goes ...

It's like boom (boom), they put it in the hoop like slam (slam). You hear the crowd screaming out jam (jam)!

I swear that I'm telling you the facts.

That's how they beat Shaq.

