Shaquille O'Neal Goes Scorched-Earth On James Harden After Trade To Nets

Former NBA great Shaquille O’Neal on Thursday used the news of James Harden’s trade to the Brooklyn Nets to harshly scold the superstar guard. (Watch the clip below.)

O’Neal, now a TNT analyst, said Harden’s claim that he gave his all for his former team the Houston Rockets and the city of Houston “ain’t true,” and that his complaining had reached its limit.

O’Neal ticked off several player acquisitions Harden requested that did not work out, and cited critical moments that showed Harden’s limitations.

“He didn’t do nothing,” O’Neal said. “He didn’t step up when he was supposed to step up.”

Now that Harden has teamed with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, O’Neal suggested it was put-up or shut-up time.

“He got his little super team,” O’Neal said. “He gotta win this year. If he don’t win this year, it’s a bust. Period.”

“He got his superteam. He has to win this year. If he doesn’t win this year it’s a bust.” @SHAQ reacts to Harden being traded to Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/YSTlqewqB7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 15, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.