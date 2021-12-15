Shaquille O'Neal wears wig on TNT to try and cover up embarrassing head injury

Being tall has worked out well for Shaquille O'Neal. The NBA Hall of Famer won four rings during his playing career and made 15 All-Star teams. His size wasn't the only reason for his success, but it undoubtedly played a role in O'Neal's dominance.

But that size finally came back to bite O'Neal. Thankfully, it also led to a hilarious moment on "Inside the NBA."

O'Neal drew questions almost immediately after appearing on the program wearing a curly black wig. Host Ernie Johnson set O'Neal up perfectly, saying, "I know there's got to be a story behind this."

O'Neal didn't disappoint.

"I was walking and didn't see the exit sign." 😂@SHAQ has a backstory to his new look. #NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/J7Uazei0AA — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 15, 2021

O'Neal initially tried to pretend he was attacked by a hawk. But after being pressed, he admitted he walked into a sign and scraped his head. O'Neal then removed the wig to reveal two large bandages on his head. The injury wasn't too serious. O'Neal said the scrape did not require stitches.

It's far from the first time an NBA player's height has come back to bite him. If only O'Neal was familiar with the original "Space Jam," he would know the dangers of being tall.

That's not to say O'Neal never learned any useful skills from movies. He did star in "Kazaam" after all.