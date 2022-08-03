Shaquille O’Neal sounds off on Kevin Durant’s trade request from Nets

The NBA world was shocked to find out that their sharpshooting forward Kevin Durant wanted out of the organization, weeks later basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal sounded off on his qualities as a leader.

On a segment of the Rich Eisen Show, NBA great O’Neal was asked if the Boston Celtics should trade away some of their young talent for Durant.

“No,” O’Neal said emphatically. “Not at all, you have a young nucleus that we can build and we cant trust, I’d keep them. I don’t know what everybody else was watching but Jaylen was hanging pretty tough with Durant.”

O’Neal didn’t hold back as he questioned Durant’s leadership saying:

When you put a house together, you should live in it…You, as a leader, should make it work, but you don’t want to make it work, I guess…You know he’s probably trying to get to a contender. It’s easier that way.

