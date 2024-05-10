Shaquille O’Neal offers high praise for Candace Parker after her retirement

Former LSU basketball player Shaquille O'Neal had some kind words for Candace Parker following her recent retirement announcement.

Parker joined TNT’s “Inside the NBA” on Wednesday night to talk with Shaq and the crew.

“I just want to say: you know how I feel about you. I love you. I’m so proud of you. Good luck in your new endeavor. And I appreciate our friendship very much and I’m so proud of you,” O’Neal said.

Parker replied, thanking O’Neal for being a role model.

“I’m trying to be a businesswoman, like you, so thank you for raising the bar and continuing to be a great friend and partner for me,” Parker said.

Parker is hanging it up after 16 seasons in the WNBA. The former first-overall pick from Tennessee averaged 16 points and 8.5 rebounds per game over her lengthy career.

She won MVP twice and finished top five in voting 10 times.

This moment between Shaq and Candace 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/4tcwhWGItt — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 9, 2024

Shaq played three seasons with LSU from 1989-92. He was one of the nation’s most dominant players throughout his time in Baton Rouge, averaging 21.6 points per game.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire