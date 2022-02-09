Shaquille O’Neal’s message for Kyrie Irving: ‘Go somewhere else’

The Nets changed their hard-line stance on Kyrie Irving‘s eligibility in part due to a rash of health and safety protocol issues earlier in the season – but while the team’s COVID-19 issues have subsided, the limitations of Irving as a part-time player have been obvious during Brooklyn’s current nine-game losing streak.

With Kevin Durant out and James Harden limited due to injury (amid constant trade rumors), the Nets may be starting to realize that having Irving available only 50 percent of the time may not be good enough to keep up with the top teams in the league.

NBA legend and TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal, for one, believes Irving needs to go somewhere he can play full-time.

Shaquille O’Neal is never afraid to speak his mind. He certainly didn’t hold back with his latest Kyrie Irving take 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/yW1H3S7iBZ — ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) February 7, 2022

There is still a chance that local regulations could change in Irving’s favor.

New York State governor Kathy Hochul is set to update the statewide mask and vaccine mandates on Wednesday, which could have implications for Irving’s availability.

Even if Hochul were to eliminate the vaccine mandate entirely, Irving would not be allowed to play in home games unless New York City mayor Eric Adams updates the local city mandate – and it doesn’t sound like Adams is about to budge despite protests across the city.

Via ABC7NY:

“We have to adhere to what we put out… If the rules of you being employed means vaccinated and you’re not that is a decision you’re making not a decision we’re making as a city. I say don’t quit on New York. Take your vaccine and booster shot.”

