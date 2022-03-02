Shaquille O’Neal on Lakers: ‘It looks like they’re quitting’

“When you’re a Laker, and you’re a big-name player, and you’re playing in L.A., all opponents, I don’t care who they are, they’re going to be coming into L.A. and they’re going to be playing above their heads,” said Shaq. “And you can never make an excuse for lack of effort.” Moreover, O’Neal went further and called them quitters, stating he didn’t want to use that word, but that’s just how the team looks in his eyes. “You’ve gotta at least put more effort into it,” he said. “I don’t mind losing, but when you don’t have a lot of effort, it shows that, I hate to use this word, it looks like they’re quitting.”

Source: Orlando Silva @ Fade Away World

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Shaquille O’Neal issued a stern warning to the #Lakers about potentially considering trading LeBron James.

#LakeShow #NBA

sportscasting.com/shaquille-onea… – 2:07 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Scottie Barnes last night:

✅ 28 PTS

✅ 16 REB

✅ 5 STL

✅ 12-14 FG

Barnes is the first rookie to record at least 25p/15r/5s in game since Shaquille O’Neal (March 27, 1993).

He’s the first @Toronto Raptors player to reach those marks in a game since Vince Carter (Dec. 7, 2001). pic.twitter.com/dtZADGKtpN – 9:11 AM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

Ja Morant finished with 34 points in the paint last night against the Spurs.

The only players with more paint points in a game over the last 25 seasons:

Shaquille O’Neal

Julius Randle

DeMarcus Cousins

Shareef Abdur-Rahim – 9:05 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Luka Doncic had 34 points and 11 rebounds in last night’s comeback win over the Warriors.

It was his 50th career 30-point double-double. Only three other players in NBA history have reached that mark before their 23rd birthday: Shaquille O’Neal, Walt Bellamy, and Rick Barry. pic.twitter.com/X5OBFH68X5 – 9:11 AM

Dime: Shaq on the Lakers: “I don’t mind losing, but when you don’t have a lot of effort, it shows. And I hate to use this word, but it looks like they’re quitting.” (via @NBAonTNT) -via Twitter / March 2, 2022

As bleak as things might seem for the Lakers after Tuesday’s 109-104 loss to the Dallas Mavericks — the 10th defeat in the Lakers’ past 13 games — dropped Los Angeles just two games away from falling out of the play-in tournament altogether, LeBron James insisted he won’t give up on the season. “We still have games to play,” he said after the Mavs finished on a 15-4 run in the final 7½ minutes of the fourth quarter to win it. “Until you stomp me out, cut my head off, bury me 12 feet under, then I got a chance. So that’s my confidence.” -via ESPN / March 2, 2022

Mike Trudell: LeBron: “I ride or die with the Lakers faithful. If they boo, I’m with them … if they cheer, I’m with them.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / March 2, 2022