Shaquille O’Neal expects Luka Doncic to do what Dirk could not with Dallas Mavericks

Shaquille O’Neal is such a believer in Luka Doncic he is only too sure our favorite Slovenian can do something neither Dirk Nowitzki, Mark Cuban or any other member of the Dallas Mavericks has ever achieved.

“In the summertime, look for some of these disgruntled superstars (to sign with the Mavericks),” O’Neal said in a recent Zoom interview.

“Luka definitely can’t do it by himself. Nobody can ever do it by himself. He needs somebody out there with him.”

That’s not a direct dig at Kristaps Porzingis, but so far this season Luka looks like a guy with four pianos on his back as he tries to do everything by himself.

Some of this is learning the NBA, and trusting teammates. Most of this is about needing better teammates.

The triple-doubles that come as easily as putting on his jersey are fun to follow, and the man needs help.

Shaq was promoting his latest venture, this time the NFL pregame party, “The Shaq Bowl,” which will feature Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

This allowed me the chance to ask Shaq for his thoughts on The Luka, and specifically what he needs to do to make the Mavericks a legitimate NBA Finals contender. Which they are not.

At 8-12 and losers of five straight games, the Mavericks look awful, and the one who is hearing it the most is coach Rick Carlisle.

“(Luka) is a great passer. He’s a great showman of the game. I have nothing negative to say about Luka. He’s still young. He still has time to build,” Shaq said. “If you put two more superstars with him, he will definitely win (a title). Mark (Cuban) knows what to do.”

While what Shaq says rings undeniably true, what he is proposing has never happened before. Even the most disinterested, or cynical, Dallas Mavericks follower knows they have never bagged a top tier free agent in the offseason.

It has been said, reported and bemoaned 3.4 million times before: They either come here through the draft, or trade. The end.

By the time NBA free agency dramatically changed and expanded in 2011, Dirk Nowitzki was not interested in recruiting help in the summers, and the “big fish” players the Mavs pursued all said no.

Story continues

Law of averages says eventually one of these celebrity free agents will sign with the Mavericks, both for the money and the chance to play next to Luka specifically to compete for a title.

This team is not winning a title as constructed.

Let’s be nice and assume Porzingis is the second superstar Shaq is referring to; that means the real life unicorn is healthy enough to be on the floor.

Although the Mavericks addressed some needs in the offseason by adding Josh Richardson and James Johnson, problems remain.

Then they need one more, because I don’t think Shaq is referring to Willie Cauley-Stein. Or Dwight Powell. Or Maxi Kleber.

All good guys. All decent pros. And not good enough.

The Mavs need another superstar, even if they are disgruntled.

The “disgruntled superstars” Shaq is referring could potentially be free agents such as Kyle Lowry, Andre Drummond, Dennis Schroeder, Blake Griffin, etc.

The one the Mavs would like is point guard Jrue Holiday, but he has a player option on his contract. Adding a player who has a player option on his deal will require creativity on the part of the Mavericks.

Where the Mavs and Luka sit right now is the normal timeline for a young great player. There is always a process, and everyone from Jordan to LeBron went through it.

“I love watching (Doncic) play because he is the true definition of a great player,” Shaq said. “True definition of a great player ain’t always about stats and what you can do its about getting other guys involved.”

According to the Big Fella, Shaq is only too sure help is on the way.

It would be a first.