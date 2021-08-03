Shaquille O’Neal’s Daughter Amirah Commits To Play Basketball For Houston-Based HBCU

amirah o'neal

Source: Cassy Athena / Getty

Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter Amirah O’Neal has announced that she’s committed to play basketball at Texas Southern University. The 19-year-old’s decision to play for the Houston-based HBCU follows her younger brother Shaqir O’Neal’s commitment to playing for TSU as well — news that was announced earlier this year, according to HBCU Gameday.

On her Instagram, Amirah posted about the good news via a video announcement. Her caption read, “I see the doubt in they faces, they didn’t think I would make it. 🤟🏽”

Amirah previously played as a “preferred walk-on” for her father’s alma mater, Louisiana State University.

In LSU’s bio of the 19-year-old Los Angeles native, it describes Amirah as a 6’1 freshman “majoring in Agricultural Business with an emphasis in International Business.” In high school, she “averaged 17.2 points per game as a junior” and achieved the status of being a two-time All-State honoree.

At TSU, she’s set to play under the direction of basketball coach Cynthia Cooper-Dyke, who–like Shaq–is an accomplished former basketball player and Hall of Fame inductee.

Click 2 Houston reported that under Cooper-Dyke’s lead, “Texas Southern finished 20-10 in the 2019-20 season.” Unfortunately, the team’s journey to the SWAC Championship as the No. 2 seed was cut due to COVID-19.

Amirah and Shaqir, 18, have both committed to playing for TSU in the fall. In addition, Shaq and Shaunie O’Neal’s eldest son Shareef, 21, plays for Louisiana State University. HBCU Gameday reported their youngest daughter Me’Arah, 15, is already getting Division 1 offers from colleges.

Besides the four, both Shaq and Shaunie have one child each from other relationships. The two divorced back in 2011.