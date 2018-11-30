Shaquille O'Neal on Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'He's the new Superman'

The Greek Freak has a new nickname.

Shaquille O'Neal bestowed his own moniker "Superman" on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo on Friday, a high honor from the Hall-of-Fame center.

"I've never given my name up before, but I'm giving it to [Antetokounmpo]," O'Neal said on The Stephen A. Smith Show on ESPN Radio on Thursday. "He's the new Superman. You heard it here first. I didn't hit no 3-pointer either, but he's dominating and that's what I like. He's dominating in the paint. You taking it to the hole. You throwing it down. You ain't shooting no flip shots."

Antetokounmpo has earned O'Neal's praise this season. The 23-year-old is averaging 27.3 points and 12.9 rebounds per game, both career highs. Milwaukee is 15–6, second in the East.

Antetokounmpo also leads the league in both dunks and shots made within five feet, on pace to end the year with 378 slams. O'Neal's career record for dunks in a season is 255.

O'Neal can afford to give away one nickname, though. Along with Superman, O'Neal has used a slew of nicknames over his career, including The Big Aristotle, Shaq Diesel, Shaq Daddy and, of course, Wilt Chamberneezy.