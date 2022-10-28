Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard wanted to play in last week’s game against the Titans. But the linebacker — who was recovering from multiple injuries — said he got “outvoted,” with head coach Frank Reich noting there was an element of protecting Leonard from himself.

There seems to be a better shot of Leonard playing in this weekend’s game against the Commanders. He’s been a full participant in the week’s first two practices and he’s listed with just a back issue, dropping concussion and nose from the injury report.

Leonard told reporters on Thursday that he’s gotten better and better each day.

“This week right here I feel more explosive. I feel like a linebacker,” Leonard said, via quotes distributed by the team. “I feel like I’ve got the quick twitch, feeling more power in the left leg, being more confident in the left side. I think that’s what it really comes down to.

“I feel like last week — coaches, they have to make decisions and it’s all about No. 1, player safety and No. 2, putting the team in the best position to win. I’ve just got to respect that and hope this week my number is called.”

After undergoing offseason back surgery, Leonard has played just one game in 2022 — the Week Four loss to Tennessee.

As one of the best linebackers in the league, Leonard’s presence should give Indianapolis a boost for Sunday’s game.

Shaquille Leonard: This week I feel more explosive, I feel like a linebacker originally appeared on Pro Football Talk