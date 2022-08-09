Shaquille Leonard’s status for Week 1 still unclear

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard is working his way back from offseason back surgery, and the team has shied away from giving a timetable for his return.

This has been known all along since it was first revealed that Leonard underwent surgery during the spring, and while nothing has changed in terms of setbacks with his recovery, the All-Pro linebacker’s status for Week 1 against the Houston Texans is in question.

In an update from ESPN’s Stephen Holder, Leonard isn’t ruled out for the season opener, but his status is to be determined.

What Holder clarified, according to his report, is that the issue is resolved. It’s just a matter of getting Leonard back to the necessary strength levels.

Some clarity on the status of Colts All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard: The team isn’t putting a timetable on his return from surgery because, currently, the issue centers on him rebuilding overall strength and strength in his calf, specifically, after an inactive spring and summer. The key thing to know: This is normal based on the team’s expectations. From all indications, the problem is solved, which is what matters most. His status for Week 1 cannot yet be determined, but don’t rule him out.

Leonard wound up having discs in his back impinge on a nerve that cause some ankle and calf issues during the offseason. It’s why he wasn’t a participant for much of the spring, and it was the cause of plenty of discomfort during the 2021 regular season.

The Colts have been rolling with Zaire Franklin as the replacement for Leonard through the first two weeks of training camp next to starter Bobby Okereke.

Leonard might be one of the few players the Colts would feel comfortable going through the preseason without playing a game, but this is still a wait-and-see situation.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts' Parris Campbell held out with tight hamstring Colts' tight-knit offensive line welcoming new pieces Zaire Franklin quickly earned 'great respect' from Gus Bradley

Story continues

List

7 takeaways from Day 8 of Colts training camp

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire