Shaquille Lenoard can consider his number called.

According to multiple reporters on the Colts beat, head coach Frank Reich said on Friday that the All-Pro linebacker will play in Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

However, with Leonard coming off several injuries, Reich said Leonard will be on a pitch count.

“We feel he’s the best defensive player in the league,” Reich said, via Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star.

Leonard was on the field for limited snaps a few weeks ago in the Colts’ loss to the Titans at home. He recorded a pair of tackles before exiting due to injury.

Reich also announced that defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle), quarterback Matt Ryan (shoulder), and linebacker Grant Stuard (pectoral) have all been ruled out.

Ryan is dealing with a Grade 2 shoulder separation, but would have been benched regardless in favor of second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger this week.

Shaquille Leonard will play with pitch count, Kwity Paye and Matt Ryan out originally appeared on Pro Football Talk