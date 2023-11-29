Shaquille Leonard leaves Dallas, will visit Philadelphia on Wednesday

Free agent linebacker Shaquille Leonard completed his visit with the Cowboys on Tuesday and is headed to Philadelphia for a visit with the Eagles on Wednesday, per multiple reports.

By all accounts, Leonard's visit with the Cowboys went well, including the team's satisfaction with Leonard's health.

Leonard, though, wants to check out his options before deciding on a new team. The interest from the top two teams in the NFC East also gives the Leonard camp leverage in negotiations.

He is expected to make a decision by the weekend.

The Cowboys play the Seahawks on Thursday night, and the Eagles play the 49ers on Sunday. So, Leonard likely won't suit up for his new team until at least Week 14, and that's when the Eagles and Cowboys meet for the second time this season.

Philadelphia currently leads Dallas by two games in the division.

The Cowboys have lost linebacker Leighton Vander Esch to a season-ending neck injury, while the Eagles have linebacker Nakobe Dean on injured reserve and Zach Cunningham injured a hamstring Sunday.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was the offensive coordinator with the Colts for three years, which could give the Eagles an advantage if the terms of a deal are close between the teams.

"Made a lot of plays, that's for sure," Sirianni said, via Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports. "He had a knack for the football and how to get the football. What I remember is just how, as an offensive coordinator, how hard he was to throw around. His length was comparable to Jim Boeheim's 2-3 zone at Syracuse. He's going to make a play in the passing lane.

"He was a great teammate and I really enjoyed being around him. I still have a relationship with him. I think he is a great person, great teammate."