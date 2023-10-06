Shaquille Leonard out, Jonathan Taylor questionable for Colts

Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said this week that the team has been limiting linebacker Shaquille Leonard's snaps in order to make sure he's all the way back from last year's back troubles, but a new injury will keep him from playing against the Titans this weekend.

Leonard has been ruled out with a groin injury. He did not practice at all this week.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said "we’ll see" when asked on Friday if running back Jonathan Taylor plays after returning to practice after four weeks on the PUP list. Taylor is officially listed as questionable.

Defensive end Kwity Paye and left tackle Bernhard Raimann will miss the game with concussions.