Shaquille Leonard heads to locker room, being evaluated for head injury
Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard was making his 2022 debut on Sunday.
It might be cut short.
Indianapolis announced Leonard is being evaluated for a head injury. He left the field and went to the locker room just after the Titans scored an 8-yard touchdown with 7:46 left in the second quarter.
Leonard collided with teammate Zaire Franklin on the play. According to multiple reporters on the scene, Leonard had a towel over his face when he was walking to the locker room.
Indianapolis trails Tennessee 24-10 just before halftime.
Shaquille Leonard heads to locker room, being evaluated for head injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk