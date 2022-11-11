Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard is going to miss at least the next four weeks.

Leonard, who has been dealing with ankle and back injuries, is heading to injured reserve, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It’s possible Leonard will miss more than four weeks, but that’s the minimum stint on injured reserve.

Leonard has had a disappointing season, playing in only three games. It’s been one of the many challenges facing a reeling Colts squad now led by interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

Shaquille Leonard heads to injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk