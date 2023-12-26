Shaquille Leonard: Colts wrote me off, I'm here to prove I can still make plays

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard had seven tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack on Monday to help the Eagles to their first win since he signed with the team and he had his mind on his former team while speaking to reporters after the game.

The Colts demoted Leonard early in the season and then released the three-time All-Pro in November when it was clear he would not be moving back up the depth chart. After making an impact against the Giants, Leonard said that he is fueled by the chance to prove that the Colts were wrong about him.

“They wrote me off, talked down on my name. I’m here to prove it, prove I can still play, prove I can still make plays,” Leonard said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Anything Leonard can offer the Eagles in the coming weeks will be greatly appreciated, so they'll be hoping that the proof keeps coming well into the postseason.