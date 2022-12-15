Shaquille Leonard is Colts’ recipient for Ed Block Courage Award

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard was named the recipient of the team’s 2023 Ed Block Courage Award, which is voted on by his teammates.

The award is “an annual recognition for courageous play by an individual.” Leonard only played a handful of snaps this season due to issues with his back and ankle, but it’s clear what kind of impact he still has in the locker room.

“To be selected by my teammates for this distinguished honor is a blessing,” said Leonard in a statement. “As NFL players, we have a platform to make an impact in the communities that we represent. I take great pride in being a servant leader and inspiring the youth in Indianapolis and my hometown of Lake View, South Carolina.”

Leonard has always been a force on the field for the Colts, and his presence in the locker room has been well-documented. But his impact off the field is just as strong.

From the team’s website, here’s a look at the recent impact Leonard has made this season:

“In the community, Leonard has dedicated himself to giving back to his hometown of Lake View, S.C. and Indianapolis. In 2022, he donated $38,484 to renovate Hilltop Park in Lake View, and hosted a football camp for 200 kids at the park. To kick off the new school year, Leonard did a backpack giveaway that benefited around 380 students at Lake View Elementary. At Lake View High School, he donated $56,500 to improve the football field. Leonard also contributed $3,511 towards Coats for Kids and provided $3,500 in Thanksgiving turkeys for his hometown.”

The Colts hope to see Leonard get back on the field for 2023, and it’s clear that he’s still held in high regard despite missing the majority of the season.

Leonard also was the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire