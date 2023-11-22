Shaquille Leonard clears waivers, making him a free agent

Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard cleared waivers Wednesday, as expected. He's now a free agent, available to all 32 teams.

Leonard will get his pick of contenders.

The Eagles and Cowboys likely will have interest. Both teams have ties to Leonard, and both teams have lost a starting linebacker.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was Indianapolis’ offensive coordinator from 2018-20, and Leonard played with Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore with the Colts last season.

Eagles second-year linebacker Nakobe Dean went on injured reserve for the second time this season last week. He has a Lisfranc injury that likely ends his season. The Cowboys placed veteran linebacker Leighton Vander Esch on injured reserve Oct. 16, and announced earlier this month his season is over because of a neck injury.

Leonard should be a no-risk signing given the Colts are on the hook for the $6.1 million left on Leonard's contract for this season.

Leonard, a 2018 second-round pick, wasn't happy with his role or his playing time with the Colts this season. He played nine of 10 games and made 65 tackles but hasn't looked anything like the player who three times in his first four seasons garnered All-Pro honors.

A back injury limited him to three games last season.