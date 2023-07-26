Shaquille Leonard calls returning to the field "a long journey"

Shaquille Leonard practiced on the first day of the Colts' training camp. It was a big deal for the linebacker since he had not seen the field in almost nine months.

A pair of back surgeries limited him to three games and 74 snaps last season.

"It's been a long journey," Leonard said, via the Indianapolis Star. "People thought I was sitting out just to sit out and not understanding I was firing my tail off just to get back and be the best version of myself for this team. To come out here and hear the crowd's excitement for me getting back on the field, it just reassures that these fans are still with me."

Leonard rushed to get back from back surgery, returning in Week 4 last season, only to need another surgery. The second back surgery in November corrected a nerve issue that left him with shooting pain down his calf and affecting his ankle.

"I'm just learning from my mistakes," Leonard said. "Last year, I was so eager to get back out there and I felt like I hurt myself again. . . . I feel way different than I did last year."

Leonard, 27, didn't earn Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors for the first time in his career last season. He created 15 turnovers in 2021, including a league-leading eight forced fumbles, and led the NFL with 163 tackles as a rookie.

Leonard is a three-time Pro Bowler and three times has earned first-team All-Pro.

The Colts missed Leonard last season as much as Leonard missed playing.