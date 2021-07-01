The Jaguars were one of the most active teams over the course of the offseason, signing several free agents for Urban Meyer’s first year as head coach.

One of those signees was cornerback Shaquill Griffin. After spending his first four seasons with Seattle, Griffin agreed to a three-year, $44.5 million deal to play with Jacksonville. And during minicamp, the 25-year-old corner felt particularly positive about how the Jaguars’ secondary was jelling.

“I’m glad I’m a part of this group,” Griffin said, via John Oehser of the team’s website. “Man, there are some special things that are going to come. I wish I could put it into words, but man, some special things will come out of this group, this DB group.

“I’ll be ready to run through a brick wall for all these guys. So, that’s the bond we’re trying to build. That’s someone I can trust and play with for sure, those guys.”

Griffin was the highest-profile addition to Jacksonville’s secondary this offseason. But the group also added former Chargers safety Rayshawn Jenkins via free agency. Then the Jaguars drafted cornerback Tyson Campbell in the second round and safety Andre Cisco in the third. Plus cornerback CJ Henderson was the club’s No. 9 overall pick in 2020.

Given the talent, there’s reason for optimism on the Jacksonville defense. And after finishing 31st in both yards and points allowed last season, any progress would be welcome — special or not.

Shaquill Griffin: “Special things” will come out of the Jaguars secondary originally appeared on Pro Football Talk