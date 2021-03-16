Shaquill Griffin signs three-year deal with Jaguars after Seahawks made 'strong push' originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Shaquill Griffin's tenure with the Seahawks has come to a close. The team's third-round pick in 2017 has signed a three-year deal with the Jaguars worth up to $44.5 million, according to Michael-Shawn Dugar. Ian Rapoport added that Seattle made a strong push to retain Griffin before getting outbid by Jacksonville.

It always seemed like a long shot that Griffin would re-sign with the Seahawks, and this makes it official that Seattle is in the market for a cornerback. In four seasons in Seattle, Griffin posted six interceptions, one sack, 249 total tackles and nine tackles for loss. He made one Pro Bowl in 2019.

Nagging hamstring injuries limited Griffin to 12 games in 2020, though he did post a career-high three interceptions. His relative inability to create turnovers has been the biggest knock on Griffin's game. Still, he's just 25 years old and has plenty of upside to be a perennial Pro Bowler.

This leaves the Seahawks with D.J. Reed, who flourished in the second half of the 2020 season, and Tre Flowers. Quinton Dunbar is a candidate to return to Seattle on a one-year deal, but there are other veteran corners on the market who could also replace Griffin at a much cheaper price tag.

The Seahawks currently have about $17 million in cap space, most of which is likely to be spent along the offensive and defensive lines. Roster needs at center, left guard and edge rusher should take priority.