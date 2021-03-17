Shaquill Griffin sends farewell to the city of Seattle after signing with Jacksonville originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

All good things must come to an end.

As it pertains to Shaquill Griffin’s time in a Seahawks uniform, that era is now over.

Seattle’s top cornerback signed a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars worth $44.5 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Seahawks were said to be far apart on money before NFL free agency officially began, but the team is said to have still made a strong push to retain Griffin’s services.

Unfortunately, Griffin, who has been a starter for the Seahawks since his 2017 rookie season, will now be in a Jaguars uniform next season, but a little closer to his hometown of St. Petersburg and his old college stomping grounds of UCF.

On Wednesday, Griffin thanked the Seahawks community for the past four years and reflected on the team that gave him his first shot in the NFL.

“These past four years as a Seahawk has shaped me not only as a player but as a person both on and off the field,” Griffin said in an Instagram post. “I would like to sincerely thank Coach Carroll, John Schneider, my coaches and the entire Seahawks organization for believing in me and giving me an opportunity. As I reflect on my journey, the memories, bonds, skill, and knowledge I acquired from this team and city will stay with me forever. The life long friendships that I’ve gained I will forever cherish. Last but certainly not least, The 12s. You guys are like no other! Thank you for bringing the best energy to CenturyLink (… Lumen …) on Sunday."

The support, passion and love was without a doubt felt. The City of Seattle will truly be missed. It was an honor to represent you the past four years.

- Shaquill Griffin

Griffin, a third-round selection by the Seahawks in the 2017 NFL Draft, has six interceptions in four seasons, including a career-best of three in 12 games in 2020. He was named to his first Pro Bowl as an alternate in 2019.

While Shaquill Griffin’s time in Seattle is over, it’s possible he and his twin brother Shaquem could still play on the same NFL team. Shaquem tweeted out “going home” on Tuesday in response to a Jacksonville Jaguars’ tweet by agent Buddy Baker that said “DUVAL.”

Shaquem was not tendered by the Seahawks as a restricted free agent. He is now an unrestricted free agent.

Joining Shaquill in Jacksonville are wide receiver Phillip Dorsett and running back Carlos Hyde, who both reportedly agreed to deals with the Jaguars this week.