Shaquill Griffin says Texans’ defense is designed for cornerbacks to create turnovers

Though the Houston Texans’ secondary is highlighted by the younger talent that will take the field at NRG Stadium next season, perhaps their most underrated asset is cornerback Shaquill Griffin who signed with the team as a free agent in the offseason.

Griffin’s veteran presence should help lift his less experienced teammates in 2023, but with the regular season still months away, the function that the cornerback might serve in the Texans’ defense remains unclear. The former Jacksonville Jaguar told reporters about his potential after practice last week about what he expects his role to look like, noting that his primary goal is to create turnovers for DeMeco Ryans’ defense.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel like the main thing he is trying to accomplish with our position, he’s trying to get the corners in a position to really go for that ball,” Griffin said. “I feel like the main thing is the defense we’re able to play, the changes we’re able to do, the help we’re able to get, depending on whatever situation or whatever play-call it is, it gives us the opportunity to really play the ball. The main thing is to create turnovers and get that ball back to our offense, and they put us in a great situation and a great scenario to be able to do that this year.”

For all of the Texans’ faults last season, their secondary managed to intercept 11 passes over the course of their schedule, and with a defensive-minded coach at the helm in 2023, they may be able to exceed that number.

Griffin should play a part in Houston’s effort to exceed its 2022 performance, and with enough playing time, could set career-best marks for ball production in the process.

More Latest Texans News!

DeMeco Ryans says C.J. Stroud, rest of Texans do not have 'defined starting role right now'

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire